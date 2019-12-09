Anonymous bomb scare sweeping 12 Moscow courts, ends up as false alarm

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. An unknown person reported that explosives were allegedly planted in 12 district courts across the Russian capital. Emergency specialists have conducted a thorough security check of practically all of the places in question, and the bomb scare has turned out to be false, the press service of the Moscow City Court told TASS.

"An unknown person reported by e-mail that explosive devices had been planted in the buildings of 12 capital district courts. These buildings have either been inspected already by employees of the emergency services or are being checked now. Most of the facilities are already back to their regularly-scheduled operations," the press service added.

According to earlier reports, the Koptevsky, Golovinsky and Chertanovsky district courts received bomb threats. No explosive devices were found in any of them, so they are back to normal operations.

Last week unidentified individuals regularly reported that bombs had been planted in courts around Moscow. All the threats turned out to be hoaxes.