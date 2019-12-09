More anonymous bomb threats pour into Moscow courts

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. An unidentified individual reported bomb threats to three Moscow courts — Koptevsky, Golovinsky and Chertanovsky, the courts’ press services told TASS.

Bomb scare descends on schools in Far East, turning out to be as false alarm

"An unknown person reported by e-mail that a bomb had been planted in the building of the Koptevsky and Golovinsky Courts [they are located in the same building -— TASS]. The area is being evacuated, and emergency units are expected to arrive at the scene," the press service of the Koptevsky Court reported.

The press service of the Chertanovsky Court also told TASS that they had received a bomb threat. "A [security] search has been completed, and the court is back in operation," the court’s administration told TASS.

Last week, unknown people regularly reported bomb threats in Moscow, but no dangerous objects were found.