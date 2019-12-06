Moscow courts receiving renewed bomb scares

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. An unknown individual reported that explosive devices were planted in eight district courts in the Russian capital, the Moscow City Court press service told TASS on Friday.

"The Khoroshevsky, Timiryazevsky, Perovsky, Chertanovsky, Shcherbinsky, Zyuzinsky, Khamovnichesky and Savyolovsky district courts of the capital received bomb threat messages. First responders and canine specialists are working at the scene. The Khoroshevsky, Timiryazevsky, Perovsky and Zyuzinsky courts have now renewed operations after the security sweep," the court said.