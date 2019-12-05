Five more courts in Moscow cleared out due to bomb scare

"The employees and visitors of the Zyuzinsky, Butyrsky, Golovinsky, Koptevsky and Simonovsky District Courts of Moscow are being evacuated," the court said.

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Staff and visitors of the Zyuzinsky, Butyrsky, Golovinsky, Simonovsky and Koptevsky Courts in the Russian capital are being evacuated due to more reported bomb threats, the Moscow City Court press service reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Gagarinsky, Chertanovsky, Troitsky, Lefortovsky, Khoroshevsky, Tagansky, Cheryomushkinsky and Timiryazevsky district courts were also evacuated the court's press service said. A total of 12 courts have been cleared out.

A wave of bomb threats descended upon Moscow on November 28 and they all turned out to be hoaxes. That said, on December 3 nine district courts in the Russian capital, Moscow State University’s History Museum and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior received anonymous bomb threats, which turned out to be hoaxes. The extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not to carry out their criminal intentions.

According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously sending bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital are doing it from overseas, quite possibly from Ukraine.