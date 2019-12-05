St. Petersburg courts evacuated for the fifth time in eight days

ST. PETERSBURG, December 5. /TASS/. The wave of court evacuations in St. Petersburg from anonymous bomb threat reports continues to roll on into Thursday, the joint press service of the St. Petersburg city courts told journalists.

"The St. Petersburg City Court is being evacuated. The Kuibyshevsky District Court is being evacuated. The Smolninsky and Oktyabrsky District Courts are being evacuated," says the report released by the press service.

The Petrodvortsovy and Nevsky District Courts were also reported to have been booby-trapped with explosives in the morning. They were urgently inspected, and no dangerous objects or elements were found there.

This current wave of bomb threat messages began last week. That being said, a bomb ransom letter was sent to the St. Petersburg City Court by e-mail. The perpetrators demanded that 120 million rubles ($187,200) be transferred in bitcoins to a digital wallet. The report also noted that a certain Konstantin Malofeyev had to return this debt in bitcoins. Other city courts, ranging from district courts and to military ones have received similar letters. All the threats have turned out to be hoaxes.