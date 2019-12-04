Bomb scare at southwestern Moscow school turned out to be hoax

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Emergency specialists and canine units have thoroughly combed the building of a school in southwestern Moscow and the adjacent territory and found no explosive objects there, an emergency source told TASS on Wednesday.

"The check was completed, and no explosive objects were found. The school bomb threat call turned out to be hoax," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday an unidentified person reported a bomb threat at a school on Paustovskogo Street in southwestern Moscow. About 500 children and 30 school employees were evacuated out of security concerns.