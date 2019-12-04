One killed, two wounded as man goes on shooting rampage in Russia’s Urals

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. One person died and two others were wounded after a citizen of Perm, in Russia’s Urals, opened gunfire, a source in local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Wednesday.

"A drunk man in Perm killed his wife from a hunting weapon and started firing at the passers-by. He wounded an eyewitness and one of the National Guard (Rosgvardia) members, who arrived to detain him. Other National Guard members apprehended the attacker," the source said. The life of the National Guard member is not under threat.

The 50-year-old attacker was previously convicted of a violent crime and spent three years behind bars. The rifle that he used belonged to his wife, the source noted. "Medical tests will show whether he had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

According to the Investigative Committee, one of those wounded was a driver, who was inside the National Guard’s vehicle. Both men have been hospitalized.

A criminal case has been opened into the murder on hooliganism motives, an attempt at life of two persons and an attempt to kill a law enforcement officer.