Two firefighting trains, 220 firemen tackling major blaze in St. Petersburg hangar

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. A hangar caught fire and collapsed in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, the fire has spread to the area of 12,000 square meters, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

The facility is located within an industrial zone and is surrounded by warehouses.

"At 02:13 [Moscow time] on December 3, 2019, we were informed that a hangar measuring 150 by 80 meters and with the height of 15 meters has caught fire," the source said. "Its [supporting] structures have collapsed."

The Russian emergencies ministry has sent two firefighting trains to the area.

"At present, 220 people and 49 pieces of equipment are involved [in the firefighting effort]," the ministry said.

An emergencies source told TASS that "presumably, chemical fertilizers were being stored in the hangar."

The St. Petersburg Department of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said that a mobile chemical and radiometric laboratory is working on site. Besides, officials from the city committee on management of natural resources and Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor have also arrived to the scene.