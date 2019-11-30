Fire at mine in Russia's Komi region extinguished

SYKTYVKAR, November 30. /TASS/. Firefighters have put out the blaze at the Yareganeft mine in northwestern Russia’s Komi region where two miners died and another two were injured, the regional emergencies department said in a statement on Saturday.

"Work aimed at grappling with the aftermath of the accident is ongoing at the Yareganeft mine. During searches of the emergency sector, mine-rescue teams have not detected any signs of either fire or dead bodies. Arrangements are made to ventilate the emergency area," the statement says.