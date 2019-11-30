Dispatchers warned pilot of crashed helicopter of bad weather - source

KRASNODAR, November 30. / TASS /. Bad weather could have caused the crash of a private helicopter near the village of Durso in the Krasnodar Region, a source in the operational services of the Southern Federal District told TASS on Saturday.

"According to the preliminary version, the weather conditions caused a squall in the flight area. There was a squally wind. The controllers warned the pilot about it, but he decided to fly at his discretion. A few minutes after the flight, we lost contact with him," the source said .

The press service of the wine group Abrau-Durso, which owned the aircraft, said that the pilot of a private helicopter had permission to fly.

The investigating authorities opened a criminal investigation under the article on violation of flight safety rules, which resulted in the death of a person by negligence.

"The investigating authorities opened a criminal case over the crash of the Robinson RA helicopter near the village of Durso, Novorossiysk district of the Krasnodar Region, under Part 2 of Article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code," Southern Investigation Departmentin said in a statement.

According to investigators, on November 30 at about 09:30 Moscow time, a Robinson helicopter, which belonged to the Wine Tourism Center, crashed near the village of Durso. There was one pilot on board, the director of the non-profit partnership "Air Transport Abrau" Yuri Korolev, who died as a result. The helicopter was flying from the village of Durso to Anapa.

The Southern Transport Prosecutor’s Office organized an investigation.

According to TASS, a representative of the village of Abrau-Durso, the helicopter fell 100 meters near the residential buildings, but there is no destruction on the ground. "According to eyewitnesses, there was a clap in the air, after which it [a helicopter] fell near the forest, the helicopter completely burned out, and the pilot was found 30 meters from the helicopter," the agency’s source said.