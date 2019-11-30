Shooting takes place in Moscow hotel leaves one wounded

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. A conflict that escalated into a shooting occurred at the Botanicheskaya Street in the east of Moscow, as a result one person was injured, the shooter escaped, the city police press office said in a statement on Saturday.

"There was a quarrel between a group of three people. One of the participants in the conflict used a stunt gun and injured his opponent. The victim is being given medical assistance," the police said.

The shooter left the screen in a VAZ vehicle, and he is wanted by the police.

A TASS source in law enforcement noted that the incident l occurred at the hotel.