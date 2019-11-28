Death toll in Albanian earthquake rises to 35 — paper

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The death toll of Tuesday’s earthquake in Albania has risen to 35, the Albanian Daily News paper said citing the country’s authorities.

Earlier reports said 27 people died and more than 650 were injured. According to the paper, 45 people have been pulled alive from the rubble so far. The search and rescue effort continues.

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Albania at around 04:00 local time (06:00 Moscow time) on November 26. Its epicenter was located 10 km northwest of the city of Shijak near Tirana. The earthquake’s depth was 10 km. The quake was also felt in North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Croatia and some southern provinces of Italy.

According to Albanian seismologists, more than 520 tremors were recorded after the earthquake on Tuesday. That was the second powerful earthquake in Albania since the beginning of this fall.