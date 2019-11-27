About 30 Russian tourists in hospitals after bus accident in Dominican Republic

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Twenty-nine Russian tourists are still in hospitals after a bus accident in the Dominican Republic, a spokesperson for the ERV insurance carrier told TASS on Wednesday.

"Some [tourists] have jetted home, some are waiting for another flight in a hotel. [Some] people are being treated in hospitals," Yulia Alcheeva said adding that 29 tourists were in hospitals.

On Tuesday, according to Rostourism, a bus collided with a truck when carrying tourists to La Romana Airport. There were 39 Russian tourists, two guides and a driver in the bus. No one was killed in the crash, but seven people were rushed to hospitals in critical condition.