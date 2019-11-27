Two suspects in Ingushetia counter-terror chief’s murder arrested in Moscow

"Gelani Kostoyev and Akhmed Arapiyev have been arrested. They have been charged under Part 2 of Article 105 (murdering two or more persons) and Article 222 (illegal possession of arms). According to preliminary data, they are suspected of their involvement in murdering Eldzharkiyev," the source said.

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Two natives of Ingushetia, who are suspected of being involved in the murder of Ingushetia’s counter-terror chief Ibragim Eldzharkiyev, have been arrested under a Moscow court’s ruling, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Moscow’s Basmanny court confirmed the arrest, noting that Kostoyev would be in custody until January 5 and Arapiyev until January 20.

Earlier, Izvestia reported that Eldzharkiyev’s murder was linked to blood feud and that his suspected killers were members of one clan. The head of Ekazheva village in Ingushetia earlier confirmed to TASS that searches were being carried out there and two persons had been detained.

Eldzharkiyev served as head of Ingushetia’s Anti-Terrorism Center. He was killed in southwestern Moscow on November 2, along with his brother. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a gunman shot them at least ten times and fled the scene in his car. Police believe that the crime had been thoroughly planned and was apparently a contract killing.