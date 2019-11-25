Checks launched into gas odorant leak poisoning at Nizhny Novgorod school

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/./TASS/. The Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Nizhny Novgorod region has launched checks into the incident in which 45 people were hospitalized from a school in the town of Vad amid a gas odorant leak, says a report posted on its website on Monday.

"The region’s Prosecutor’s Office with the assistance of the district prosecutor’s office has launched checks into compliance with the legislation in the poisoning of school students in the Vad district," the report said.

Forty-four children and an adult were hospitalized on Monday morning. According to early reports, the poisoning was caused by an odorant leak from the gas-distributing station located 1.5 kilometers away from the school. The leakage has been stopped, but classes were suspended.

Meanwhile, all the hospitalized persons have been discharged after medical checks, the press service of the regional healthcare ministry says.