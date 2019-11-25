One of three missing miners found alive in Komi region - Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. One of the three miners who went missing following a smoke incident at the Yareganeft mine in Russia’s Komi region has been found alive, a spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

A press officer of the Lukoil-Komi company told TASS earlier that all three miners had been rescued alive. Yareganeft is a production unit of Lukoil-Komi.

"One of the injured has been brought to the surface alive. There is still no information on the other two miners," the Emergencies Ministry spokesperson pointed out.

Smoke was detected in the mine at a depth of about 200 meters on Sunday evening. Out of 45 miners who were inside at the time, 33 got to the surface, while nine remained in the mine to assist rescue workers. A probe is underway into the incident.