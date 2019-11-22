One detained Hizb ut-Tahrir member transferred to Russia’s Tyumen Region, says source

"The detained was travelling through Tatarstan. He was transferred to the Tyumen Region," the source stated.

KAZAN, November 22. /TASS/. One supporter of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), detained earlier in the Russian region of Tatarstan, has been transferred to the Tyumen Region (Siberia), a source in the law enforcement informed TASS on Friday.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) informed on November 22 that it had detained two ringleaders and seven members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization. "The Federal Security Service, acting in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the National Guard, carried out a special operation in Moscow, the Tatarstan and Tyumen regions, shutting down the activities of two ringleaders and seven members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami international terrorist organization," the statement published by the FSB reads. "They worked purposefully to create the organization’s clandestine networks in Russia’s regions to help fund its illegal activities," the FSB added.

According to the FSB, the detained sought to spread terrorist ideas among Muslims. Propaganda materials related to Hizb ut-Tahrir, communication tools and digital data storage devices were seized from their homes.

"The collected evidence proves that the organization’s members were involved in anti-constitutional activities aimed at creating the so-called global caliphate, destroying secular public institutions and bringing down the current government through the use of force," the statement adds.

Criminal cases have been opened against the detained. An investigation is underway.