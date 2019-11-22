Abkhaz leader convenes Security Council after gunfire in capital

SUKHUMI, November 22. /TASS/. Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba has convened an urgent meeting of the national Security Council where he demanded that law enforcement agencies solved the case of gunfire in downtown Sukhumi on Friday as soon as possible and arrested those behind two murders, the presidential press service said.

"President of the Republic Raul Khajimba has held a meeting of the Security Council after the emergency in Sukhumi. He tasked the power structures with engaging all units to solve the perpetrated crime and bring perpetrators to justice," the statement reads.