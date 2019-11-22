Abkhaz leader convenes Security Council after gunfire in capital

SUKHUMI, November 22. /TASS/. Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba has convened an urgent meeting of the national Security Council where he demanded that law enforcement agencies solved the case of gunfire in downtown Sukhumi on Friday as soon as possible and arrested those behind two murders, the presidential press service said.
"President of the Republic Raul Khajimba has held a meeting of the Security Council after the emergency in Sukhumi. He tasked the power structures with engaging all units to solve the perpetrated crime and bring perpetrators to justice," the statement reads.
Abkhaz Interior Minister Garri Arshba delivered a report on the measures taken. According to him, the whole Interior Ministry personnel was put on alarm, all checkpoints were closed off and investigative groups are operating in the country.
According to the latest reports, three people died and three more were injured in a gunfire that took place on Friday at 14:40 local time in downtown Sukhumi. According to the information available, two of the dead were kingpins.