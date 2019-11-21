Moscow court arrests three IS recruiters until January 19

"In its ruling, the Meshchansky district court of Moscow upheld a motion of the investigation to select remand until January 19, 2020 as a measure of restriction for the accused Gulomov Kh., Akhmedov F. and Egamberdiyev O.," the court spokesperson said.

MOSCOW, November 21./TASS/. Moscow’s Meshchansky district court has arrested for two months three recruiters of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) detained in the Moscow region on Wednesday, court Spokesperson Yulia Kotomina told TASS on Thursday.

She specified that the arrested persons are accused of committing a crime under Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (organizing activities of an organization that is declared as terrorist in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation), which envisages punishment up to life imprisonment.

Three recruiters of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) were detained in the Moscow Region, the public relations office of the federal security service FSB told TASS on Wednesday.

It has been found that since 2014 the three men in question have been recruiting Islamic State members in Moscow and the Moscow region and arranging for their delivery to Syria for participation in hostilities there, the FSB said.

The detainees’ homes were searched and forged ruble notes and passports, communication equipment and electronic media confiscated. All were charged with terrorism-related crimes. It was a joint operation of the FSB, financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, the Interior Ministry and the National Guard.