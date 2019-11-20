Three Islamic State recruiters detained in Moscow region

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Three recruiters of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) have been detained in the Moscow Region, the public relations office of the federal security service FSB told TASS.

It has been found that since 2014 the three men in question have been recruiting Islamic State members in Moscow and the Moscow region and arranging for their delivery to Syria for participation in hostilities there, the FSB said.

The detainees’ homes were searched and forged ruble notes and passports, communication equipment and electronic media confiscated. All were charged with terrorism-related crimes. It was a joint operation of the FSB, financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, the Interior Ministry and the National Guard.