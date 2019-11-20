Two sturgeon smugglers arrested, 400 kg of sturgeon seized in Russia

ASTRAKHAN, November 20. /TASS/. Russian border patrol agents and police officers have conducted 18 searches in the Russian Astrakhan Region to seize around 400 kg of the highly-valued sturgeon and two kg of black caviar as part of a criminal case launches on the count of illegal fish capture. Two locals were arrested, the press service for the regional branch of the Investigative committee told reporters on Wednesday.

