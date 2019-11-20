LPR shoots down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone near line of contact

LUGANSK, November 20. /TASS/. The air defense forces of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have shot down a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the LPR militia informed the Luganskinformtsenter news agency on Wednesday.

"On November 18, the air defense forces of the LPR people’s militia detected and shot down a Ukrainian Armed Forces reconnaissance drone in the area of the Nizhneye Lozovoye settlement. Our specialists are examining the footage from the drone," the message informs.

The LPR militia noted that the Ukrainian military continues to use unmanned aerial vehicles on the line of contact in violation of the Minsk Agreements, calling on the OSCE observers to pressure the Ukrainian Armed Forces to adhere to the ceasefire reached earlier.

On July 17, members of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine declared an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. The ceasefire agreement particularly includes the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to ensure the ceasefire, which is what the Donbass republics had called for. The agreement particularly emphasizes the need to abandon offensive and reconnaissance operations, as well as the deployment of heavy weapons to settlements, particularly to civilian infrastructure facilities, including schools, kindergartens and hospitals. However, the Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire on the same day by shelling the town of Pervomaisk.