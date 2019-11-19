Russian police shut down major synthetic drug lab in Far East

KHABAROVSK, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian transport police have closed down a laboratory producing synthetic drugs in the Khabarovsk Region, Russian Far East, seizing more than 4 tonnes of components to create drugs, the police department said on Tuesday.

"Far Eastern transport police officers in the Khabarovsk Region have shut down a major laboratory in Russia for synthetic drugs. Around 25 kg of synthetic drugs was seized as well as more than 4 tonnes of precursors to make them," the police informed in a statement.

The department told TASS that the lab was located on the outskirts of Khabarovsk, no other details were communicated.