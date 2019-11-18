Russian news agency editor goes missing in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow police confirmed reports that Margarita Ignatova, an editor of Russia’s Interfax news agency, had been listed as missing.

"At present, the whereabouts of the young woman, born in 1990, are being established. Her mother has filed a missing person’s report to the police, the search for her is under way," a spokesperson for the Moscow police department told TASS.

According to earlier reports, Margarita Ignatova went missing on Sunday morning, when she left home to attend a church service. The journalist did not appear at her workplace on Monday and could not be reached by phone.