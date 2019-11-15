Stepfather of girl found dead in Crimea detained on suspicion of murder, say detectives

SIMFEROPOL, November 15. /TASS/. The stepfather of a five-year-old girl who had been found dead in Crimea, after a long search that took several days, was detained on suspicion of the girl’s murder, according to the website of the Investigative Directorate for Crimea and Sevastopol of the Russian Investigative Committee.

Volunteers, local residents and police searched for the girl, born in 2013, who allegedly left home in the village of Kropotkino in an unknown direction on November 12. On Friday, the body of the girl was found. "Her stepfather was detained on suspicion of murdering his five-year-old stepdaughter and hiding her body," the Investigative Committee’s directorate said in a report.

It was specified that the man informed the police about the death of the child himself. He said that the girl stayed home while he went off with his younger son, but when he returned there she vanished, with the door left opened.

"During the subsequent investigation involving forensic experts, the stepfather’s involvement in the girl’s disappearance was proven. It was found that on the afternoon of November 12, after committing the crime, the man took his stepdaughter's body not far from the house and covered it with soil. Then, according to investigators, he gathered the children’s documents from the kindergarten and attempted to head to a neighboring country with his younger son, but he failed to do so. Upon returning home, he reported the girl’s disappearance to the police," the directorate said.

The suspect made a confession and later testified to where he buried the body of the girl, the press service reported. The investigators are going to charge him and file a court motion to select a restriction measure for him.