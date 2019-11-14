Boss of private security firm detained in college shooting case

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Detectives have detained the director general of the Sirius-A private security company as part of a criminal investigation into the shooting at the Amur College of Building, Housing Maintenance and Utilities carried out by a student, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told journalists.

"The investigative bodies of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Amur Region detained the director general of the Sirius-A private security company under a criminal case launched under Part 3 Section 238 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The execution of work or providing services that fail to comply with safety requirements and that led to the death of two or more people out of negligence’)," the Investigative Committee reported.

The investigators believe that the suspect admitted an individual to the college security service who had no relevant permission for security employment. Now the suspect has been placed in solitary confinement, and prosecutors will file a motion for his arrest. The college security guard was previously arrested.

On Thursday morning, a 19-year-old student opened fire on his college mates with a hunting rifle in the Amur College of Building, Housing Maintenance and Utilities, after which he committed suicide. One of the students was killed, and three were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Three criminal cases were opened; one for the murder of two or more people committed out of hooligan motives, one for the unsuitable protection of the building and one on negligence by the college authorities. A posthumous integrated psychological and psychiatric expertise will be carried for the student, which makes it possible to establish the psychological aspects of the person and the precise motives of the actions committed during the crime.