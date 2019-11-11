Moscow woman kills her child, takes her own life — source

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. A woman has killed her child and taken own life in northeastern Moscow, the city law enforcement authorities told TASS.

"She committed suicide, killing one child. The other child survived, but he is in grave condition. During the incident, the woman was alone at home. Her husband arrived as soon as he learned about it," the source said.

The bodies of the woman and her child were found near a building at 6 Chicherina Street. The other child, a six-year-old boy, was discovered nearby. Investigators and forensic experts are working on the site. The relatives of the deceased are being ascertained, and witnesses are being questioned.

Chief aide to the head of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for Moscow Yuliya Ivanova told TASS that detectives launched a criminal case under Part 2 Section 105 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Murder").