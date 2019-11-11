Three children killed in Kursk Region fire

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Three kids from a family with multiple children lost their lives in a blaze that broke out in a private house in the Kursk Region, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"The fire erupted in the village of Pristen early in the morning in a private one-story building which has two owners. A family with four children lives there. The bodies of three children were discovered during the course of the fire-fighting operation," the source said.

The Emergencies Ministry specified that the parents and one child managed to leave the burning house. The work to eliminate the effects of the fire continues. An investigation to find out the reasons behind the fire is underway.