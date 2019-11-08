Plane travelling from Moscow to Fergana lands in Samara due to passenger’s heart attack

SAMARA, November 8. /TASS/. A plane travelling from Moscow to Fergana (Uzbekistan) made an emergency landing in Samara due to the poor health condition of one of its passengers on Friday evening. By the time the medical professionals could attend to him, the passenger had died, the press service of Samara’s Kurumoch Airport informed TASS.

"On arrival, an ambulance was waiting near the tarmac. However, by the time the medics got on board, the passenger had unfortunately passed away," the source informed.

The plane currently remains at the airport in Samara, ready to continue the flight.

The local transport office informed TASS that the 52-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan had felt unwell on board the plane, complaining of heartache. "At Kurumoch Airport, the medics stated the preliminary cause of death — heart attack with pulmonary edema," the source informed.