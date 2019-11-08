Death toll in Iran's earthquake climbs to five — media

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least five people were killed and 120 more injured in the earthquake that rocked north-western Iran early Friday, Press TV reported.

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude was registered in Iran's north-western East Azerbaijan province earlier on Friday. The earthquake's epicenter lay in 118 km to the west of Tabriz (population around 1.4 million people) at the depth of 10 km. The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, ranging from 4.1 to 4.8 in magnitude.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that around 20 million people reside in the area affected by the earthquake.

Earlier reports said that four people were killed and 70 more were injured in the earthquake.