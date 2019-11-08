Three people killed in earthquake in north-western Iran — media

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least three people were killed and 20 more injured in an earthquake that rocked north-western Iran on Friday, Press TV reported.

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude was registered in Iran's north-western East Azerbaijan province earlier on Friday. The earthquake's epicenter lay in 118 km to the west of Tabriz (population around 1.4 million people) at the depth of 10 km.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that around 20 million people reside in the area affected by the earthquake.