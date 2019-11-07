Russian, Lithuanian detained for smuggling about 50 kg of amber

VILNIUS, November 7. /TASS/. A citizen of the Russian Federation and a Lithuanian citizen were detained by Lithuanian border guards for smuggling amber, the Service for State Border Protection at the Lithuanian Ministry of the Interior said on Thursday.

"A 42-year-old Russian citizen and a 63-year-old Lithuanian citizen were taken into custody thanks to a tip-off leading to the transfer of about 50 kg of amber that had been illegally transported to Lithuania," the report says.

The detention took place at a filling station in Kaunas during the transfer of the smuggled goods. The Russian, who drove a van to Lithuania from the Kaliningrad Region, took a plastic bag containing amber from the van and gave it to the Lithuanian who put the cargo into his passenger car. Right then and there, they were apprehended. An investigation is underway. The suspects may face up to eight years of imprisonment.