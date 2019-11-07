Six injured in Novorossiysk oil depot fire in grave condition

All six people were rushed to the hospital to be examined by doctors after the fire. The Investigative Department for the Krasnodar Region of the Russian Investigative Committee told journalists that those injured had burns of varying severity.

KRASNODAR, November 7. /TASS/. Six people who were injured during an oil storage tank blaze at the Grushovaya oil depot of the Sheskharis oil transfer complex in Novorossiysk were hospitalized. They are in grave condition, the press service of the Krasnodar Region Health Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"Six people have been hospitalized. They are in grave condition," the press service said.

An oil storage tank covering an area of 200 square meters went up in flames at the Grushovaya oil depot of the Sheskharis oil transfer complex in Novorossiysk on Thursday. The blaze scorched 200 square meters, before being put out, with no reported deaths.

Novorossiysk’s prosecutors and the Investigative Department for the Krasnodar Region of the Russian Investigative Committee have started an inquiry. According to preliminary information, the oil storage tank became engulfed in flames after a steam-air mixture exploded during welding work. Chernomortransneft said that a contracting organization had been carrying out the repair work.