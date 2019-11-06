Plane hijacking attempt suspected at Netherlands’ Schiphol airport — TV

THE HAGUE, November 6. /TASS/. An attempt to hijack a plane presumably took place in Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Wednesday evening, the NPO TV channel reported, citing military police sources.

According to the channel, "while boarding was in progress, a pilot pressed the hijacking alarm button."

"By that time, 27 people had already boarded the airliner," the channel said.

It is yet unclear whether the incident could be an act of terrorism.

Earlier reports said Terminal D of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport was closed for passengers due to an emergency situation on board a plane. Special-purpose police units arrived to the area.