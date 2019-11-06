Man suspected of involvement in murder of Ingushetia’s counter-terror chief released

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The involvement of a man detained earlier in Moscow in the murder of Ingushetia’s counter-terror chief Ibragim Eldzharkiyev has not been confirmed, a source in the law enforcement bodies informed TASS. The man has been released.

"The involvement of the detained in a major crime has not been confirmed. After inspection, he was released. So far, there are no detained persons in relation to Eldzharkiyev’s murder," the source said, adding that the investigation continues. The source reminded that nine people were inspected for potential involvement in the murder, however, their involvement was not confirmed either.

A potential murder suspect was placed on the wanted list earlier. He might be hiding on the territory of Ingushetia, the source informed.

Eldzharkiyev served as head of Ingushetia’s Anti-Terrorism Center. He was killed in Moscow on November 2, along with his brother. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a gunman shot them at least ten times. Police believe that the crime was thoroughly planned and has the makings of a contract killing.

An investigation was opened into the murder, which is being monitored by the central office of the Russian Investigative Committee.