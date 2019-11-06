Suspected killer of Ingushetia’s anti-terror police chief put on wanted list

"A possible suspect in this grave crime has been identified. He was put on the federal wanted list. He may be lurking on the territory of Ingushetia," the official said.

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. A murder suspect linked to the killing of the head of Ingushetia’s Anti-Terrorism Center Ibragim Eldzharkiyev has been placed on Russia’s federal wanted list, a law enforcement source told TASS.

Eldzharkiyev and his brother, who lived in Moscow, were killed on November 2. According to the Investigative Committee, the gunman shot them at least 10 times.

A law enforcement source said that the shooter had fired into the heads of his victims at point blank range. Law enforcement officers believe that this crime was thoroughly planned and has the makings of a contract killing. The murder’s key lead is linked to Eldzharkiyev’s service, with three individuals now sought after by police.

A criminal case was opened into the murder, and its investigation will be monitored by the central office of the Russian Investigative Committee.