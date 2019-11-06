Upper house approves cooperation deal with CIS members in case of nuclear disaster

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. On Wednesday, the Federation Council ratified an agreement on cooperating with member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IS) to provide readiness in the event of a nuclear disaster or a radiation emergency, and provide mutual assistance in the clean-up of its aftermath.

"The issues that are regulated concern the procedure for providing help; organizing the work of groups furnishing assistance; the entry of groups to the territory of the requesting state; transporting the group by air and its technical equipment; the procedure for importing medications into territory of the requesting state; including those containing narcotic and psychotropic substances; and the procedure for financing the activity; information cooperation between the authorized (relevant) bodies of the sides with each other and the commission of the CIS member states on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy," according to supplementary materials to the document.

The agreement was signed in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) on November 2, 2018. It stipulates the creation of a joint response team in the event of an emergency at nuclear facilities in CIS states that should arrive on the scene within 24 hours. The document is directed at simplifying the procedure for cross-border movement of experts, special machinery and equipment in the event of crisis situations. The document also stipulates the development by its participants of special unified forms of notification and coordination of the contents of the transmitted information.

Expert groups for providing help in the event of a disaster will be financed at the expense of the budget funds of the country that provides this help. In the case of Russia, the costs to provide the activities of the emergency response units operating under Rosatom are financed at the expense of the special reserve fund of this state corporation.