Owner of Russian tanker that exploded in Far East vows to continue search for lost sailor

VLADIVOSTOK, November 6. /TASS/. An emergency response group from the Nakhodka port in the Primorsky Region has ended a search operation for a lost sailor following an explosion onboard the Zaliv Amerika tanker, but the vessel’s owner, Nayada, will continue the search, a company representative told TASS on Wednesday.

"Nakhodka’s rescuers terminated the search operation, but the company will carry on the effort, at least until November 12. Work resumed this morning, and there are plans to use surface equipment. The examination of the coastline is continuing," the official said. The port’s emergency response group confirmed to TASS that the search operation was over.

According to the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport, the seabed under the explosion site remained unexplored until Tuesday morning due to violent, powerful winds and two-meter-high waves. On Tuesday, a group of divers searched the area with the use of a deep submergence vehicle. Almost 9,000 square meters of the water area, 1.5 km of coastline, and 22,500 square meters under the water were examined.

On the morning of November 2, the maritime rescue and coordination center in Vladivostok received a report about a blast onboard a tanker that was located in Nakhodka Bay near the Astafyev Cape. According to investigators, a gas-air mixture exploded. Two of the vessel’s 12 crewmembers were killed. They were identified as the first mate and a sailor.

The vessel’s owner, Nayada, promised to pay 1 million rubles ($15,617) to each bereaved family and cover the expenses for the funerals.

As a result of the explosion on the Russian tanker, a criminal case was launched under Part 3 Section 263 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Violation of rules for the safe operation and movement of sea transport which caused the death of two or more people out of negligence").