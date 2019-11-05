Kyrgyz citizen arrested for plotting terrorist attack in Moscow pleads guilty

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. A citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrested on the suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack in Moscow has pled guilty, a senior assistant to chief of the Investigative Committee’s Moscow branch, Yulia Ivanova, told TASS.

Kyrgyz national Talant Onurov, born in 1989, arrived in Moscow in September for committing a terrorist attack. He spent a month looking for accomplices, reading manuals and instructions, watching videos and selecting a place for an attack. He was detained by investigators in a joint operation with operatives provided by the federal security service FSB. He is suspected of an attempt at a terrorist attack. If found guilty, he may face up to 15 years in jail.

Earlier, a source in the law enforcement told TASS Onurov was detained on November 1. He is a follower of radical Islam. For several months he was making preparations for an explosion at a crowded place and looking for accomplices. He will face official charges soon.

A court in Moscow on November 3 remanded Onurov in custody till January 1, 2020 at the investigator’s request.