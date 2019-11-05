Investigation into gruesome kindergarten murder in Russia’s north completed

ARKHANGELSK, November 5. /TASS/. An investigation into a six-year-old’s killing at a Naryan-Mar kindergarten, where the child had been murdered on October 31, has been completed, the press service of the Investigative Directorate for the Arkhangelsk Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the kindergarten resumed working, except for the group where the tragedy had occurred. The Investigative Committee is pursuing criminal negligence charges against the kindergarten’s officials who failed to ensure the child's security at the pre-school facility, under Part 2 Section 293 of the Russian Criminal Code. "The kindergarten was requested to submit documents, and a circle of people assigned with the obligation [of providing security] is being determined," the press service added.

On October 31, local resident Denis Pozdeyev, while intoxicated, broke into the premises of a kindergarten in Naryan-Mar and stabbed a six-year-old boy to death with a knife.

The investigators charged the suspected murderer with committing the crime, as stipulated in Part 2 Section 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (the murder of a minor), and he pled guilty. An employee of the Svyatogor private security company was also charged with providing services that failed to comply with the wellbeing and safety requirements for minors under the age of six, which caused a person’s death due to negligence (Part 2 Section 238 of the Russian Criminal Code). The security officer partially admitted his guilt. Both perpetrators were arrested for two months.