Law enforcers detain two suspects in the murder of Siberian town’s ex-mayor

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian Investigative Committee and Interior Ministry officers have detained two individuals suspected of murdering former mayor of the Siberian city of Kiselyovsk (the Kemerovo Region), the Investigative Committee’s press service informed TASS.

"Two more suspects have been identified and detained within a short period of time," the press service said.

For her part, Russian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk said that the detained individuals were residents of the town of Belovo, aged 35 and 49 respectively, both with criminal records. "One of the apprehended individuals acted as a driver transporting two accomplices to the place of the planned armed assault," she said.