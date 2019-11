MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. An Uzbekistan Airways flight HY638, en route from the Russian city of St. Petersburg to Uzbekistan’s Urgench, has made an emergency landing in Russia’s Samara, an emergency source told TASS.

"One of the passengers felt unwell during the flight and the flight’s commander decided to make an emergency landing in Samara," the source said.

The passenger was taken to the hospital, while the aircraft will continue its flight to Urgench after refueling.