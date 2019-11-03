No Russian tourists among injured in bus accident in north France - embassy

PARIS, November 3. /TASS/. No Russian tourists were on the London-bound bus that overturned in northern France, Russia’s embassy in Paris told TASS on Sunday citing the police.

"According to Gendarmerie de la Somme, no Russian nationals were among those injured in the bus accident," the embassy said.

Earlier, Courrier Picard newspaper reported that a bus, operated by German company Flixbus, was driving to London from Paris when it veered off a highway and toppled on its side in France’s northern Somme region. According to the publication, 29 passengers sustained light injuries and four more were injured seriously. The newspaper claimed that Russian nationals were on the bus among foreign passengers.