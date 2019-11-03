"Zero facts" in evidence provided by US to Israeli court on Russian man’s case - lawyer

JERUSALEM, November 3. /TASS/. Declassifying the case of Alexei Burkov, a Russian national jailed in Israel since 2015 at the US request, will help the Russian man as the evidence provided by the US contains "zero facts but pure guesswork," Burkov’s lawyer, Mikhail Ironi, told reporters at Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday.

"More than three years have passed since the trial started, but the Israeli media is unaware of a single part of that case. Everything that was permitted by the Supreme Court for release is the name of Mr. Burkov and the fact that he should be extradited to America," Ironi said. "I strongly feel that after the media learn about the quality of evidence that the Americans have attached to their request, they will realize, with due respect for the request, that it has zero facts but mostly guesswork," he added.

"We (lawyers for Burkov - TASS) firmly believe that the materials that will be available to the public will help Mr. Burkov," his lawyer stressed.

"The Israeli press filed an appeal with Israel’s Supreme Court requesting permission to get familiarized with the case materials. Today (on November 3) Israel’s Supreme Court allowed (Israeli journalists - TASS) to get familiarized with the minutes of the case available at the Supreme Court. The next step they will be taking is to file a request with (Jerusalem’s) District Court to receive all parts of the case," Ironi said.

The lawyer explained that "the District Court has the materials which Americans handed to Israeli prosecutors."

"In other words, here (at the Supreme Court - TASS) there are merely the minutes of the case, while there (at the District Court - TASS) there are facts, questioning records and evidence. More than three years ago, when the process started, we asked Israel’s Supreme Court to allow us to publish the case so that it could be clear what was going on, but today (on November 3) three and a half years later, some part is coming out, and only thanks to the Israeli media outlets’ appeal," he continued.

Russian citizen Alexei Burkov was detained during a passport check at Washington’s request while trying to leave Israel on December 13, 2015. The American authorities insist on his extradition because Burkov is suspected of being complicit in cybercrimes.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, on October 30, Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed a warrant greenlighting the Russian national’s extradition to the US. Moscow earlier sent a request for Burkov’s extradition.