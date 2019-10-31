Fire almost completely destroys Japan's ancient Shurijo Castle — TV

TOKYO, October 31. /TASS/. Shurijo Castle, a UNESCO world heritage site in southern Japan, was almost completely destroyed by a major fire early on Thursday, the Japanese public television reported.

The fire broke out in the 14th century castle in Naha, a city in Japan’s sourthernmost Okinawa prefecture, on Wednesday night. Over 20 firefighting crews took part in the effort to extinguish the blaze.

No information about casualties is available so far.

Local police is investigating the causes of the fire.

Shurijo or Shuri Castle, was included into the list of UNESCO world heritage sites in 2000.