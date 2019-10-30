Flood death toll in Russia’s Irkutsk region reaches 26

IRKUTSK, October 30. /TASS/. The flood death toll in Russia’s Irkutsk region has increased from 25 to 26, Spokesperson for the regional Prosecutor’s Office Anna Mineyeva told reporters on Wednesday.

"One of those missing has been found dead. The number of victims has increased from 25 to 26. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, five people - and not six - remained unaccounted for, and now, there are four persons left on the missing list," she said.

In the summer, two flood waves hit the Irkutsk region, affecting about 11,000 homes in eight districts. As many as 1,300 homes were washed away and nearly 7,000 buildings were damaged to such an extent that they will have to be demolished.