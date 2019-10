MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The estimated damage caused by crimes in Russia has reached 491.7 bln rubles (about $7.8 bln) so far this year, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office informs.

"The damage caused by crimes has reached 491.7 bln rubles, which is 17.2% higher than the corresponding figure from last year," the office stated.

This year so far, 1.5 mln crimes have been registered in Russia.

Last year, the total damage caused by crimes in Russia reached 563 bln rubles (about $8.9 bln).