Suburban Moscow court arrests student who planned to gun down his classmates

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. A court in the Moscow Region on Monday ruled to arrest a college student who planned to murder his classmates.

"The Zaraisk City Court ruled to place Boris Banin suspected in an attempted murder of two or more people (part 2, article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code) under arrest till December 23," the press service of the Moscow Region Court told TASS.

According to investigators, Banin planned to shoot and kill his college mates and a lecturer during class time. A handgun, presumably a Makarov pistol, was seized from him during the arrest.

A source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the young man had been at odds with his dorm mates. "He was beaten up by them several times. Investigators believe he planned to shoot and kill them," the source said, adding that Banin had also planned to murder one of his lecturers.

People who know Banin describe him as an unsociable and secretive young man. "He was unsociable and aloof, and it was frightening," one of them claimed.