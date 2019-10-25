Belarusian court passes death sentence for cruel murder of eight-month-old girl

MINSK, October 25. /TASS/. The Brest Region Court passed a death sentence to a 48-year-old man under the case of a cruel murder of an eight-month-old girl in Luninets, Brest Region, in the autumn of 2018, the court said in a press statement released on Friday.

"The 26-year-old mother of the child and her 48-year-old acquaintance were defendants under the case. The actions of each of them were qualified as killing of a minor committed with peculiar ferocity out of criminal mischief," the report says. "The court found the perpetrators guilty under all the items of the charges placed against them. The killer mother was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment [the highest penalty for women in Belarus] in a general penal colony. The man was sentenced to an exceptional measure of punishment in the form of death penalty." The verdict has not been enacted and may be appealed against in the court of appeals in the prescribed period.

The tragedy happened in Luninets a year ago. According to investigators, the father of the child, a 28-year-old Luninets resident, found the body of his daughter showing signs of violent death. There was the child’s mother under the influence of alcohol and their acquaintance in the flat. Signs of at least 46 injuries were found on the body of the child.