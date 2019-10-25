Gunman in shootout that left five dead detained in Chechnya

GROZNY, October 25. /TASS/. A participant in the shootout in the Rostov Region in which five people were killed has been detained in Chechnya, the Russian Interior Ministry’s regional department said in a statement on Friday.

"A participant in the conflict that occurred on October 22 in the Rostov Region and in which five people were killed has been identified and brought to a police station. The man, born in 1974, is registered in the Orlovsky District, Rostov Region, and has been on the federal wanted list for committing a crime stipulated by Part 2 Section 105 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Murder"). Employees of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the Interior Ministry for Chechnya questioned him and transferred him to colleagues from the Rostov Region," the report says.

Rostov-on-Don’s Leninsky District Court earlier arrested Vasily Dakishvili for two months on suspicion of organizing a shootout in the village of Chernozubovka.

On October 22, five people were killed and two were hospitalized during the shootout. According to the police, the conflict sparked between the village residents over grazing areas. A criminal case was launched under Part 2 Section 105 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Murder"). The other suspects are on the wanted list.